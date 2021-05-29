Ashland World Music Festival returns under new ‘hybrid cultural offering’

ASHLAND, Ore — The Ashland World Music Festival kicked off Friday under a new hybrid model.
Organizers described the event as, “special hybrid cultural offering.” Due to coronavirus restrictions, the musical presentations were held on the Festival’s Facebook page.
On Saturday, spectators can go on self-directed soundwalks throughout Ashland. People will be able to visit either North Mountain Park, Downtown Ashland, or Railroad District to listen to the audio stream and view visual art installations.
“It’s the self directed soundwalks, that just invite you to walk, listen, look and connect with community and culture.” Sophia Blanton, Marketing coordinator with Rogue World Music, said.
The event was postponed twice last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Almeda fire. The event will go on through Monday May 31st. It is free to participate, but donations are encouraged for fire victims.
A link to view the performances and to donate to the Farm Worker and Immigrant Family Fire Relief Fund, can be found here: Rogue World Music
