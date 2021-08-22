Ashland writing group publish book about Almeda Fire experiences

ASHLAND, Ore. — A writing group in Ashland has published a book filled with their experiences of the Almeda Fire.
The 9 authors have met up with each other once a week for the past 15 years.
With a goal in mind of helping fire victims, they put their writing together and created a book, Fire Fear Hope. The book is less than 100 pages long.
Money from the books will go towards the United Way Fire Relief Funds.
“After the terrible fires of last year, many of us were writing out the experience of the fire and as time went on, we realized we’d each written something,” said one author, Anne Batzer.
So far, the book has brought over $3,000 to United Way of Jackson County.
If you’re interested in giving it a read, you can find it on amazon.com.
