Ashlanders to see recycling surcharge

ASHLAND, Ore. — Recology Ashland customers will be paying a few dollars more on their bills starting January.
Recycled goods have been backing up at the Ashland recycling center after China placed stricter requirements on recycled material entering the country.
Rather than sending recycling to the local landfill, the city wants to send the materials to a plant with the capacity to properly sort it all.
“It would most definitely be a step in the wrong direction if Ashland suddenly sends it’s recyclables to a landfill and I don’t think the majority of Ashlanders want that to happen,” said Ashland City Councilor Rich Rosenthal.
Customers will see about $2 more on their bills with a cap of $3.50 per month. The surcharge goes into effect January 1st.