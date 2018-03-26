Ashlanders to see new city park

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Parks and Recreation commissioners are celebrating a new park in town.
Commissioners approved the purchase of land adjacent to the old Briscoe school from the Ashland School District for $500,000. Money for the purchase is coming from the city’s food and beverage tax.
The Oregon Childcare Development Coalition will have their own space, but the rest will be there for the public to enjoy.
“There isn’t another option for a park in that neighborhood, it’s really — it’s built out, and we have a goal in our town of having every citizen within a quarter mile of a park,” explained commissioner Rick Landt.
Commissioners also looked at Lithia Park with a report showing how the park has changed and areas that could change over the next hundred years. Examples that were given included making it easier for pedestrians walking along Winburn Way, easing the transition between areas of the park, and more signage for navigation inside the park.