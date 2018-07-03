Ashlands annual 4th of July parade

ASHLAND, Ore. — Communities across Southern Oregon are prepping for a full day of 4th of July events on Wednesday.
In Ashland, the annual parade kicks off around 10 A.M. Jonnie Dale Liberman arrived early to claim a spot for Wednesday’s event.
“This is our biggest day of the year besides Halloween which has become big. This is it,” she said.
The run begins at 7:45 with the parade to follow. The celebration continues afterwards in Lithia park with over 100 vendors and a family activity zone.
NBC5 News plans to Facebook live the parade on our KOBI TV NBC Facebook page.