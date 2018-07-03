Home
Ashlands annual 4th of July parade

Ashlands annual 4th of July parade

Local Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Communities across Southern Oregon are prepping for a full day of 4th of July events on Wednesday.

In Ashland, the annual parade kicks off around 10 A.M.  Jonnie Dale Liberman arrived early to claim a spot for Wednesday’s event.

“This is our biggest day of the year besides Halloween which has become big.  This is it,” she said.

The run begins at 7:45 with the parade to follow.  The celebration continues afterwards in Lithia park with over 100 vendors and a family activity zone.

NBC5 News plans to Facebook live the parade on our KOBI TV NBC Facebook page.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics