Aspen Dental offering free care for veterans this Veterans Day

ORE.- A dental group wants to offer veterans free care this Veterans Day!

Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country in what it calls the Day of Service. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

From 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday November 6th, participating Aspen Dental offices will offer free care. According to Aspen Dental, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and to schedule an appointment. Aspen Dental has offices across the country, including in Medford, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls.

