Aspen Dental offering free care for veterans this Veterans Day

ORE.- A dental group wants to offer veterans free care this Veterans Day!
Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country in what it calls the Day of Service. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
From 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday November 6th, participating Aspen Dental offices will offer free care. According to Aspen Dental, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and to schedule an appointment. Aspen Dental has offices across the country, including in Medford, Grants Pass, and Klamath Falls.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.