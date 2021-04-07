Aspiring journalists able to get hands-on experience through AIFF program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — An elective course being offered in partnership with the Ashland Independent Film Festival is allowing aspiring young journalists in the area to gain some hands on experience.
AIFF’s ‘Teen Press’ elective course is offered to Medford, Central Point and Ashland school districts.
The course allows students to learn interviewing, camera skills and video editing skills by interacting with AIFF directors, actors and films.
Karen Oppenheim teaches the course at Crater High School. She says the class is full every semester with around 12-16 students.
“We get into the actual interview experience, we do a lot of practice and role play and that’s super fun in the classroom. After that is when we get into full editing mode,” said Oppenheim.
She says students are in the process of researching and watching a film from the festival and setting up interviews.
Oppenheim adds that students are currently doing most of their interviews virtually.
For more information on the course, visit teenpressthemovie.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.