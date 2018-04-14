Athletes get early start for annual Pear Blossom Run

MEDFORD, Ore. — The parade isn’t the only place people celebrate the Pear Blossom Festival.
Runners took off as early as 7 a.m. for the annual Pear Blossom Run.
One of the races was ten miles long.
NBC5 asked the top male and top female racers what their strategy was. Runner Chris Platano says his broken timer helped him focus on the race and not his pace.
“It actually worked out pretty well, yeah. Took the mind in a different place. Enjoy the course, get out there and just, yeah, try and get in a rhythm,” said Chris
“My husband is always really into sports and he’s always talking about, like, the next big name in running or football or this or that,” explained Heather Johnson, the fastest female runner. “In some ways, I kind of want to be the big name for him.”
For those who decided to pass on running ten miles, the event also offered a 5k run as well as the Mayor’s Cup one and two-mile walk/run.