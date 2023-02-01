Police block roads in search for attempted murder suspect Ben Foster

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Local police narrowed in on an attempted murder suspect in Grants Pass.

The Grants Pass Police Department has been searching for 36-year-old Benjamin Foster — a Phoenix High School grad and Wolf Creek resident — since last Tuesday.

He’s accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Grants Pass for “a protracted period of time.” According to police, the victim was found tied up, beaten, and unconscious in her home.

Police said Foster was spotted in the Grants Pass area walking a dog on the morning of Tuesday, January 31.

Later that afternoon, police believed they narrowed down their search to a home in the 2100 block of Shane Way, which appears to be the same house were Foster’s victim lives.

Officers surrounded the home, which as of 5:00 p.m. was an active scene. A crisis negotiator and a Jackson County SWAT team are there assisting, as is the Medford Police Department.

Police said the victim has still not regained consciousness.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.