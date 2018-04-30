Home
Attempted theft sparks truck fire

Attempted theft sparks truck fire

Local News Top Stories ,

Medford, Ore. — A local contractor is fed up.

They’ve been hit by thieves three times this year.

Most recently, a company truck was set on fire.

Margo Morgan says sheriff’s deputies knocked on her door early Monday morning, to tell her the truck, which was on a job site in East Medford, was up in flames.

Deputies say it appears someone was trying to steal gasoline.

“This… had so much fuel in it. Evidently there was a spark when they drilled, and it blew the truck about 10 feet back from where it originally sat,” Margo Morgan said.

Morgan says it will be nearly $12,000 dollars to replace the truck, but she’s glad it was on a vacant lot.

They’re considering getting cameras and neighborhood watch volunteers have offered to keep an eye on the site.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics