Attempted theft sparks truck fire

Medford, Ore. — A local contractor is fed up.
They’ve been hit by thieves three times this year.
Most recently, a company truck was set on fire.
Margo Morgan says sheriff’s deputies knocked on her door early Monday morning, to tell her the truck, which was on a job site in East Medford, was up in flames.
Deputies say it appears someone was trying to steal gasoline.
“This… had so much fuel in it. Evidently there was a spark when they drilled, and it blew the truck about 10 feet back from where it originally sat,” Margo Morgan said.
Morgan says it will be nearly $12,000 dollars to replace the truck, but she’s glad it was on a vacant lot.
They’re considering getting cameras and neighborhood watch volunteers have offered to keep an eye on the site.