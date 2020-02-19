Attorneys for man accused of attempted kidnapping seek mental evaluation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Attorneys representing the man Medford Police said tried to kidnap two girls in west Medford are looking into the possibility of mental health court.
In early February, 34-year-old Lee Ollison was arrested for allegedly calling out to two young girls to get into his car and then began counting down. Ollison told police he believed the 11-year-old girls were his daughters.
Police said Ollison has a criminal history with charges related to drugs and arson. NBC5 News was told he was also high on meth at the time of the incident.
Ollison appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where his defense attorney said they’re looking into the possibility of mental health court and need to get an evaluation done.
The judge scheduled another court appearance for next month.
