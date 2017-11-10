Auto care store provides free oil change for military personnel

Medford, Or.-A local auto care company closed down his store Friday to help veterans, active military personnel and their spouses for Veterans day.
Ron Shuben is the owner of Southern Oregon Auto Care and for the past six years he has given free synthetic oil changes and wiper blades – about a $90 value to service members.
“We don’t do any regular customer work we just do free oil for veterans on veterans day,” he said.
Ron expects to help around 40 veterans or active military people Friday.
“It’s just our way to say thank you for all the sacrifices and things that they’ve done,” Ron said.