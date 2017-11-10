Home
Auto care store provides free oil change for military personnel

Auto care store provides free oil change for military personnel

Local News , , , , ,

Medford, Or.-A local auto care company closed down his store Friday to help veterans, active military personnel and their spouses for Veterans day.

Ron Shuben is the owner of Southern Oregon Auto Care and for the past six years he has given free synthetic oil changes and wiper blades – about a $90 value to service members.

“We don’t do any regular customer work we just do free oil for veterans on veterans day,” he said.

Ron expects to help around 40 veterans or active military people Friday.

“It’s just our way to say thank you for all the sacrifices and things that they’ve done,” Ron said.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master's in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn't reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics