Auto Europa connects through cars in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A unique car show Sunday afternoon at Grizzly Peak Winery.
Mercedes, Jaguar, BMW, Bentley and more as organizers with Auto Europa in Ashland brought out a myriad of colors, years, makes and models of European cars to show off.
“Cars all have great stories and all of these cars have a story and that’s why we’re all here,” co-organizer, Scott Robertson, said.
With most local car shows and cruises displaying muscle cars and hot rods, organizers want to showcase the other unique automobiles on the roads.
“They give you a driving experience that isn’t available these days and at one time they were smart investments,” car show participant, Ron Rezek, said.
He loves cars and to not collect, but rather experience them as he has owned classic Bentleys since he was a graduate student.
“I probably add and subtract about one car a year because I like to learn about them, I like to bring them up to snuff,” Rezek said.
It’s about making connections with each other through history and stories.
Blue Nelson has a special connection with the 1962 Porsche twin grill roadster he brought to the show, a connection most people don’t have.
“52 years ago, today, I was born in Hollywood, in California, and I came home from the hospital that day in this car with my parents,” he said.
His father, Gary, bought the car brand new made in Belgium, one of a special 15 out of 250 total made and it’s been with the family ever since with Blue taking it on a recent drive up to Alaska.
Nelson said the value of the car is above any price tag as it is one way to share with strangers.
“My dad was the last living guy to have bought one of these,” he said. “Now I have other people come up and say, ‘Whoah, what is this?’ and mention not knowing about it and I talk to them about it. They might go out someday and look for one or get interested and keep it all alive, otherwise the history and all of it dies,” Nelson said.
This was the second annual Auto Europa car show with organizers looking to hold it more often and in more locations in the future.
