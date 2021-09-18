Home
Back to school at ScienceWorks

ASHLAND, Ore. —The opening of the Walker Elementary Mobile Village at science works, is being delayed. It’s because of a supply chain issue with the asphalt needed to make classrooms accessible.

ScienceWorks welcomed the Walker team, who set up 10 classrooms throughout the museum.

As a temporary home to an entire elementary school, ScienceWorks says the museum is happy to have them.

Since Walker Elementary is in session at the museum during the school day, ScienceWorks will only be open to the public, on weekends from 10 am to 5 pm.

