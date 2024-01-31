“Bad Fish” creators finish production on new film

MEDFORD, Ore.- The creators of the movie “Bad Fish” finished production on another film in Southern Oregon.

According to Producer Ray Robison, he’s working with Writer and Director Brad Douglas and Actor Abby Wathen again to make “Bent”. The movie is a thriller about a woman on a mission to find her missing niece when she gets in a car accident and is saved by an elderly couple in the middle of nowhere. Robison says from there, things get pretty crazy. But production for this movie didn’t start recently. The process began a long time ago.

“We started this about six years ago,” Robison said, “we shot up at Hyatt Lake for 14 days with the idea of this being the first couple episodes of a series”.

When the original idea of a series fell through, Robison told NBC5 Douglas came up with a scene that would tie everything together as a feature film. That final scene was filmed on January 30th at Advance Care Health in Medford. Wathen tells us there is a clear difference between acting in Southern Oregon and Los Angeles, but a difference she loves.

“Last night, we had a production meeting. Everybody was like ‘Oh, I know you’ or ‘I know you, I’ve worked with you’,” Wathen said, “I love that. I love a team of people that are like-minded, that are working on the same thing, that have the same goals. It’s really special”.

Robison said they hope to release “Bent” before the year is out and being able to release two films in one year would be a huge accomplishment for them. He said they’re already working on new Southern Oregon productions for the future.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.