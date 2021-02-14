Home
Bakery sells out Valentine’s desserts as holiday approaches

MEDFORD, Ore. — A bakery in downtown Medford is seeing business pick up as Valentine’s Day approaches.

The owner of Sweet Stuff Bakery, Erica Bryan, says her shop has been selling out Valentine themed desserts for the past week.

Bryan says she spends each day making new goodies, with love, for her display cases so everything is fresh for customers.

She says all desserts are hand-made, using her recipes.

“We’ve sold quite a bit with walk-in customers, which has been great because over the past year walk-in business has been very slow,” said Bryan.

She says her bestsellers are custom made cakes and french macaroons.

The shop will be open tomorrow from 9 – 6, if you need to grab a sweet last minute gift.

