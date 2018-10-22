Ballot drop off boxes are open in Jackson County

Medford, Ore. – Ballot drop off boxes are officially open for the upcoming November election.
There are six ballot box locations in Jackson County including in Medford, Central Point, Phoenix, Eagle Point, Rogue River, and Ashland.
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker said the ballot boxes are a convenient way for people to vote. “About 40 to 50 percent of our ballots are dropped off at the ballot box sites,” she explained.
For a full list of the box locations in Jackson county go to www.Jacksoncountyor.org.
If you don’t put your ballot in the box, you can also send it by mail.
Just a reminder, the deadline to drop your ballot in the box is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6th.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”