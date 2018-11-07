Ballots are in: what’s next?

The Jackson County Elections Office will still be collecting and counting your votes all night long and into Wednesday morning.
As of Tuesday night, over 80,000 ballots were cast.
They released the updated numbers at 8 p.m., but are still counting those ballots they took from drop box locations.
Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, said that is their biggest priority.
“We want to make sure that we get everything in,” said Walker, “because the expectation of us is to continue the process until we get these ballots in.”
Even after all the ballots are in, the elections office will still be hard at work verifying signatures and getting updated ballots from voters who requested new ones.
That effort could take at least two weeks.
The elections office said they expect to release updated numbers around midnight. Even after that, election board workers will be hard at work sorting and counting those ballots until about one or two Wednesday morning.