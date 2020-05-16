Home
Barbershops and salons open Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Some barbershops and salons began reopening in Southern Oregon today.

The Secret Barbershop Society in Jacksonville says it was full of appointments from open to close today.

Customers and employees are required to wear a mask and have sanitation readily available, but that’s not the only change.

“Barbershops are suppose to be kind of a social club for men, you know. And so the fact that you can’t have anybody in here waiting to have that comradery with is kind of a bummer,” said owner, Chris Espinoza.

Espinoza says he’s booked up for the next week and can’t wait for things to go back to normal.

