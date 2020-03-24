Barbershops, beauty, and nail salons close temporarily due to Gov. Brown’s asleep

Barbershops, beauty, and nail salons are being forced to shut down due to Governor Brown’s ‘Stay at Home’ Order.
The order was announced earlier Monday morning, but it is already scaring local businesses.
The Gentlemen’s Den in Medford spent the day cancelling future appointments. They can’t even make house calls because doing so would violate the six feet social distancing order.
“Well, it’s how we pay our bills cause we’re working. And now we can’t work at all. It sucks,” the owner of The Gentlemen’s Den, Nichole DeLaCruz said.
Unlike other people who’ve been laid off, these hair stylists say they are self-employed and cannot claim unemployment. Now they’re left hoping they’ll be able to reopen their doors soon.
