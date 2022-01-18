BASE premieres ‘MLK Our Voices’ film on MLK Day

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills January 17, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. — A volunteer community-based organization premiered a movie on this Martin Luther King JR holiday.

The movie #MLKOurVoices was created by the Black Alliance – Social Empowerment group or BASE.

It features youth from BASE’s ‘Afro-Scoutz’ program, asking state and local leaders questions about education, economics, civics, and policing.

The film premiered on BASE’s Facebook page and online.

“Don’t allow anybody to cause you to lose your self-respect to the point that you do not struggle for justice,” comes a quote from the film from Martin Luther King JR.

The movie is a little over an hour long.

If you’re interested in seeing it or learning more, visit somlkday.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.