BASE premieres ‘MLK Our Voices’ film on MLK Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — A volunteer community-based organization premiered a movie on this Martin Luther King JR holiday.

The movie #MLKOurVoices was created by the Black Alliance – Social Empowerment group or BASE.

It features youth from BASE’s ‘Afro-Scoutz’ program, asking state and local leaders questions about education, economics, civics, and policing.

The film premiered on BASE’s Facebook page and online.

“Don’t allow anybody to cause you to lose your self-respect to the point that you do not struggle for justice,” comes a quote from the film from Martin Luther King JR.

The movie is a little over an hour long.

If you’re interested in seeing it or learning more, visit somlkday.org.