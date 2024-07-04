Be mindful of your pets this 4th of July weekend

MEDFORD, ORE. — Don’t forget to keep your pets in mind this 4th of July.

The Southern Oregon Humane Society said holidays that involve fireworks can be a stressful time for our four-legged friends.

The animal shelter said the days after the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve are always busy for them with multiple calls about pets missing or found.

To ensure your pet’s safety and comfort, keep them indoors if possible.

Being in an enclosed space, preferably towards the center of your home reduces the risk of animals getting out or hearing fireworks.

“You’ll see dogs just kind of startle every fire work or they jolt and tremble,” said Miranda Ahrens, the shelter’s community support coordinator. “Other dogs will corner themselves and shake all night no matter how long it is, it can startle a lot of dogs.”

Other factors include where the fireworks may be coming from and how your pets handle anxiety.

It also suggests making sure your pet has a collar on in case they run away.

You can also put music or the television on in the background to drown out the explosions.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.