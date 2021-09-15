Bear Flat Fire near Keno burns 50 acres

The Fire Information Officer for the Southern Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, Tamara Schmidt, says the fire is estimated to have burned 50 acres so far.
Schmidt says the fire is between Frain Ranch and Klamath River Campgrounds, moving towards ODF protected lands.
She says numerous air and ground resources are working on getting the fire under control.
“We have road closures expected to go into effect this afternoon on Ward Road and Klamath Canyon River Road on the north and west side of the river,” said Schmidt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Schmidt says as a result of the fire, the Klamath River is closed to rafting from the Klamath dam to the Oregon-California state line.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.