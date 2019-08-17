Home
‘Bed Build’ makes 20 beds for children in need

‘Bed Build’ makes 20 beds for children in need

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore – Twenty beds are being made this weekend for children without a place to rest their head at night.

Banner Bank is hosting the ‘Bed Build’ this Saturday for ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace.’ A team of 40 volunteers from the bank and community will be building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children in need. The local chapter of ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ wants every child to be able to sleep in their own bed.

“It’s important that we don’t have children sleeping on the floor. Banner bank is really about the community and if we can help these children get into a bed, that’s important for us,” Monica Clayton, Banner Bank Regional Manager, said.

They will also be hosting a donation drive for twin-sized bedding at Jackson and Josephine county Banner Bank locations.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »