‘Bed Build’ makes 20 beds for children in need

MEDFORD, Ore – Twenty beds are being made this weekend for children without a place to rest their head at night.
Banner Bank is hosting the ‘Bed Build’ this Saturday for ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace.’ A team of 40 volunteers from the bank and community will be building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children in need. The local chapter of ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ wants every child to be able to sleep in their own bed.
“It’s important that we don’t have children sleeping on the floor. Banner bank is really about the community and if we can help these children get into a bed, that’s important for us,” Monica Clayton, Banner Bank Regional Manager, said.
They will also be hosting a donation drive for twin-sized bedding at Jackson and Josephine county Banner Bank locations.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.