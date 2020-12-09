Before gifting a pet this holiday season, think twice

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —If you are thinking of gifting a pet to someone this year there are some things you should keep in mind.
Non-profit Southern Oregon Humane Society, says it doesn’t encourage people to adopt pets as gifts for other people.
It says after the holidays it sees a huge uptick of people surrendering animals for many reasons, whether it’s time, money, or something else.
According to the ASPCA, it costs over $1,000 to raise an dog or cat in it’s first year.
“We wanna make sure people are going into this relationship with their new pet with their eyes wide open and have all the information they need to make a good decision,” says SoHumane.
SoHumane says if you do want to adopt, adoptions for dogs are taking place outside it’s facility, and adoptions for cats are happening over zoom.
