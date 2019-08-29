Behind the scenes at Applegate Valley Fire

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore – Applegate fire joined many other local fire agencies in southern Oregon and northern California closely watching the skies today. Lightning and a red flag warning were huge concerns.
NBC5 news did a ride-a-long with the Applegate Valley Fire crews.
After cleaning the engines and gear from Tuesday’s fire, part of the crew went to visit the origin of the Gyda Fire, where they were first on scene.
Captain Tailese Roeloffs parents’ home was close to the fire and quickly became an integral part of the attack.
“It became a spot that yesterday during the fire fight, the helicopters were landing and today they’re using it for the instant command post for the Gyda incident and the helicopters are there and the aviation crews there,” Roeloffs
Crews also visited homes that were threatened by the Gyda Fire. After some rest, they began preparing for a potentially active afternoon.
