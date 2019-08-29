Home
Behind the scenes at Applegate Valley Fire

Behind the scenes at Applegate Valley Fire

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

APPLEGATE VALLEY, Ore – Applegate fire joined many other local fire agencies in southern Oregon and northern California closely watching the skies today. Lightning and a red flag warning were huge concerns.

NBC5 news did a ride-a-long with the Applegate Valley Fire crews.

After cleaning the engines and gear from Tuesday’s fire, part of the crew went to visit the origin of the Gyda Fire, where they were first on scene.

Captain Tailese Roeloffs parents’ home was close to the fire and quickly became an integral part of the attack.

“It became a spot that yesterday during the fire fight, the helicopters were landing and today they’re using it for the instant command post for the Gyda incident and the helicopters are there and the aviation crews there,” Roeloffs

Crews also visited homes that were threatened by the Gyda Fire. After some rest, they began preparing for a potentially active afternoon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »