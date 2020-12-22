Home
Beloved Medford coach dies suddenly

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford gymnastics and dance coach died tragically this weekend. Now, families who knew the coach are taking to social media to remember and honor him.

Kedrin McCree, better known as Coach Kid passed away Sunday. He previously worked at America’s Best Kids Gym in Medford coaching dance and gymnastics.

The owner of the gym told NBC5 News she’s still in shock.

“It’s a little bit settling in, it’s just a little surprising. The outpour of all the love parents and families. All of that is really cool,” said Sheri Berryessa, Owner of ABK.

ABK has a post about Coach Kid on it’s Facebook. Coach Kid has been in the Rogue Valley for over 15 years, touching every

