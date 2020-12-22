Beloved Medford coach dies suddenly

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford gymnastics and dance coach died tragically this weekend. Now, families who knew the coach are taking to social media to remember and honor him.
Kedrin McCree, better known as Coach Kid passed away Sunday. He previously worked at America’s Best Kids Gym in Medford coaching dance and gymnastics.
The owner of the gym told NBC5 News she’s still in shock.
“It’s a little bit settling in, it’s just a little surprising. The outpour of all the love parents and families. All of that is really cool,” said Sheri Berryessa, Owner of ABK.
ABK has a post about Coach Kid on it’s Facebook. Coach Kid has been in the Rogue Valley for over 15 years, touching every
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]