Benefit concert in Ashland set to help Camp Fire victims

ASHLAND, Ore.– A charity concert for the victims of California’s Camp Fire is bringing local artists from across the valley together.
The benefit concert and silent auction is called Paradise Restored and it will be held at the Historic Ashland Armory Thursday, December 27.
Several artists will play music over the course of the event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s organized by Peace Village Festival with all proceeds going to three Butte County, California organizations,
“It’s really quite a thing to lose everything you have and so I love that our family is coming together, our communities are coming together to support these people who have nowhere to be right now,” said Adey Bell, one of the performers of the event.
Another musician, Cornflower, spoke of what it meant for him to be a part of the concert.
“Paradise is very near and dear to my heart, as I have fans and friends who were directly affected by the Camp Fire,” he said. “Southern Oregon has a huge giving heart, and I hope this event can coalesce our love into direct support for the evacuees most affected by the Camp Fire.”
Admission to the concert is $15 for advanced tickets and $20 to $50 dollars at the door.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.