Benefit concert this weekend for Redemption Ridge, First Responders

Central Point, Ore — A concert honoring first responders is set to go on this weekend, with COVID guidelines in place.

Local country band Fogline will headline the outdoor concert at Laurel Hill Golf Course in Central Point.

According to organizers it’ll be held on the driving range which offers plenty of room for social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will provided.

First responders asked organizers to send the proceeds to the non-profit Redemption Ridge, which cares for child sex trafficking victims.

“We couldn’t be more honored to be the gift of something so kind, especially from law enforcement because they’re a part of helping kids also,” said Redemption Ridge Executive Director Kirsten Arreguin.

Tickets for the concert are on sale right now at RedemptionRidge.com. All proceeds go to human trafficking victims.

The concert is this Saturday doors open at 4:30pm.

 

