Home
Bicyclist badly injured after collision with truck

Bicyclist badly injured after collision with truck

Local News Top Stories , ,

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A collision between a Rogue Disposal truck and a bicyclist this week has left a woman badly injured.

On Wednesday around 2 PM, law enforcement responded to the crash on Vilas Road, just South of Table Rock Road.

According to police, a Rogue Disposal truck came out of a driveway, and the rear wheel struck the bicyclist.

She was transported to a local hospital, and then to a Portland hospital.

Police say she suffered serious injuries.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »