Bicyclist badly injured after collision with truck

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A collision between a Rogue Disposal truck and a bicyclist this week has left a woman badly injured.
On Wednesday around 2 PM, law enforcement responded to the crash on Vilas Road, just South of Table Rock Road.
According to police, a Rogue Disposal truck came out of a driveway, and the rear wheel struck the bicyclist.
She was transported to a local hospital, and then to a Portland hospital.
Police say she suffered serious injuries.
