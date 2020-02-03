Big development plans for East Medford could increase housing in the Valley

Medford, Ore — Plans for a huge new development are in the works in East Medford and both the city and developers say it could help the Valley’s housing crisis.
“The vision is that this really be a total development and unlike anything the city of Medford has ever seen,” said Sarah Lynch with Pacific Retirement Services or PRS.
You may know it operates the Rogue Valley Manor, what you may not know, is it also owns both Centennial and Quail Point golf courses in East Medford.
“We have recently filed an application to get the property annexed into the city of Medford,” said Lynch.
PRS hopes the grounds around Centennial may one day be home to a huge new development, years in the making.
“This is part of really what’s been over a decade long process as it relates to the urban growth boundary amendment and this is one of the last steps as we near the finish line to bring the property into the city limits,” said Lynch.
The property itself covers more than 400 acres, PRS wants to convert part of that into nearly 1,500 housing units. To achieve that, the city had to get involved.
“There are a few different steps, we completed the Urban Growth Boundary amendment, that makes this possible, and it’s important to note that is a part of a long long process that started in the late 1990s, early 2000s,” said City of Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley.
The plan is to split the property into different sections, 221 acres for residential land, including 179 for single family homes, and 41 for multi-family homes, 76 acres of commercial land, and 120 acres of open land along the golf course itself, which remains untouched.
“We also recognize the need for things like workforce housing and more apartment housing for families and really are looking forward to bringing that to the city as well,” said Lynch.
There’s still a ways to go, but both PRS and the City say the hardest part is behind them.
“We want to make this happen as quickly as we can while still making sure we’re watching out for the interest of the city and the community at large,” said Brinkley.
The city still has to annex the 400 acres before any zoning or infrastructure planning begins.
City planners say they will be holding public hearings on the development in the future.
