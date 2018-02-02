Big events in Grants Pass changing ownership

Grants Pass, Ore. — The city of Grants Pass could be taking over several popular events.
The events include Back to the 50s, the Grand Illumination and Downtown Christmas.
The Town Center Association has announced it wants to pass the events to the city and get back to its focus of supporting downtown business.
However, TCA president Ron Wright says Back to the 50s is the second biggest event in Grants Pass and he thinks it’s important it doesn’t disappear since it brings in revenue and gets the community together.
“We bring people in from other areas so the economic benefit is huge to the city and we don’t want to see that go away or get affected in any way,”
Experience Grants Pass is in talks with the city to take over the events.
Wright says Experience Grants Pass is more fit to take on the events Since the town center association is a nonprofit and volunteer-based.
The Grants Pass City Council plans to discuss it further at their next meeting.