Big Summer Jam Basketball Tournament in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Allied Projects held its Summer Jam Basketball Tournament on July 23rd.

The three-on-three event had players competing against each other for the coveted $400 cash prize. Competitors played half-court games with a unique set of rules.

Players say they were out on the courts all day long having fun with old friends and making new ones at the event.

Organizers say the event had 10-teams ready to compete at the start of the day competing in multiple games throughout the event.

Organizers say they were happy to have vendors and food trucks, providing a little something for everyone at the tournament.

“I grew up in Southern Oregon and as a young adult, there weren’t too many events that appealed to young adults so we had to find something that young adults could come out and enjoy. Including their entire families, have them come out and cheer on the teams, and even if you were not into basketball you could come out here,” said Owen Patterson, Summer Jam Organizer

Patterson says the money generated by the event benefits the Sparrow Club a non-profit organization that financially supports families facing child medical expenses.