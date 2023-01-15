Big turnout for the 2nd Annual Brine, Brew, and Barrel Fermentation Fest

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Hills Hotel was packed for the 2nd Annual Brine, Brew, and Barrel Fermentation Festival.

The festival featured vendors from all walks of life, from Rogue Valley locals to people visiting all the way from Boston.

Guests had the chance to taste fermented products from all over the world, ranging from beverages like mead and kombucha to culinary delights like kimchi and fine cheese.

“It’s really fun to see the variety of different businesses represented to get surprised every time you look at a new table, and sampling of course is amazing,” said Brianna Bruso, a Fermentation Fest Vendor.

Bruso was at the event representing Salinity Salts, a company that specializes in handmade blends of salt, mixed with mushrooms and spices.