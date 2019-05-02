Bill aiming to freeze marijuana production passes Senate

SALEM, Ore. — A bill aiming to control marijuana production has passed the Oregon Senate.
The legislation would freeze cannabis production at current levels and allow the state to not issue new production licenses to marijuana growers.
Legislators said they’re concerned too much marijuana is being produced and not enough demand.
Brent Kenyon, owner of Southern Oregon Alternative Medicine, agrees.
“Once the national demand picks up and potentially international demand, we’re gonna see the numbers really start to fly,” Kenyon said, “and when that happens, that’s when we’re really gonna open things back up, and I think the state’s gonna start allowing more production to happen.”
People against the bill argue the government should stay out the business and leave it to the market to sort itself out.
It now heads to the House for consideration. If it passes there and the governor signs it, the freeze will be in effect until 2022.
