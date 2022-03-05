Bill regulating kratom sales in Oregon heads to governor’s desk

SALEM, Ore. —Oregon’s 2022 legislative session has officially wrapped up, and a heap of bills are now on Governor Brown’s desk. One includes a bill that would add regulations to kratom production and prohibits its sale to anyone under 21.

Kratom is a tree native to southeast Asia. Its leaves are crushed into a green powder and sold as pills, teas, or extracts. It creates stimulant effects in low doses, in higher doses, it has sedative effects.

Last year the legislature passed a bill banning its sale to anyone under 21, but the governor vetoed it. This new bill reportedly addressed Governor Brown’s concerns.

