Black and women-owned gaming company in Medford makes history with new venture funds

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter March 8, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — A local woman is making history after raising more than one million dollars in venture funds, for her gaming company launched two years ago.

Jessica Murrey is the CEO and co-founder of Wicked Saints Studios in Medford. The business, which was launched in 2020, creates games with a focus on “behavioral technology.”

RELATED: Local game developer selected to work with global software company

On Monday, Murrey shared that she raised about $1.1 million in pre-seed venture funding through a number of different companies. Murrey noted that there are less than 100 Black women business founders that have raised that much, and she’s proud that the company is now part of that list.
“It’s definitely been challenging and there’s times when I’ve had a hard time getting in the room,” Murrey told NBC5 on the difficulties she faced getting to this point. “Once I’ve gotten in the room, I’ve had a hard time of people taking me seriously or calling me back.”

The project that received the funding is called “World Reborn.” Murrey said it’s the world’s first adventure activism game. Its intended to empower the younger generation through common ground activism. The app will also allow users to focus on their mental health and other healthy practices.

“It’s about how to attack the problem and not the person,” Murrey said. “On the app, young people can pick a mission to do in real life, that will help them change the community for the better.”

Although the road to get to the funding has been challenging, Murrey sees the milestone as inspiration to the next generation of female business pioneers.

“You think about the young women that will follow and so I do think there’s that extra pressure,” Murrey said. “So we knew we had to knock this out the park. 

“Not only for others to look at us to see that we did it and its possible, but also pave the way so that is also becomes a normal thing.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content