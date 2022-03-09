Black and women-owned gaming company in Medford makes history with new venture funds

MEDFORD, Ore — A local woman is making history after raising more than one million dollars in venture funds, for her gaming company launched two years ago.

Jessica Murrey is the CEO and co-founder of Wicked Saints Studios in Medford. The business, which was launched in 2020, creates games with a focus on “behavioral technology.”

On Monday, Murrey shared that she raised about $1.1 million in pre-seed venture funding through a number of different companies. Murrey noted that there are less than 100 Black women business founders that have raised that much, and she’s proud that the company is now part of that list.

“It’s definitely been challenging and there’s times when I’ve had a hard time getting in the room,” Murrey told NBC5 on the difficulties she faced getting to this point. “Once I’ve gotten in the room, I’ve had a hard time of people taking me seriously or calling me back.”

The project that received the funding is called “World Reborn.” Murrey said it’s the world’s first adventure activism game. Its intended to empower the younger generation through common ground activism. The app will also allow users to focus on their mental health and other healthy practices.

“It’s about how to attack the problem and not the person,” Murrey said. “On the app, young people can pick a mission to do in real life, that will help them change the community for the better.”

Although the road to get to the funding has been challenging, Murrey sees the milestone as inspiration to the next generation of female business pioneers.

“You think about the young women that will follow and so I do think there’s that extra pressure,” Murrey said. “So we knew we had to knock this out the park.

“Not only for others to look at us to see that we did it and its possible, but also pave the way so that is also becomes a normal thing.”