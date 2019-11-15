Black Forest Restaurant reopens after 2018 fire

A popular eatery in Grants Pass is back with the same family atmosphere after it was forced to close due to a fire.
The Black Forest restaurant on ‘E’ street sustained heavy damage from a fire that started in the kitchen In march of last year.
The family owned establishment spent the last 20 months refurbishing the popular diner which celebrated it’s reopening Thursday.
Black Forest regulars immediately responded, saying they’re happy to have a part of their routine back in their lives.
“We kind of lost a place that we were comfortable with. Because of the family atmosphere. When you lose that, it’s kind of like losing part of your family,” said Peggy McAllister, a regular at the restaurant.
The restaurant’s owner was so busy with customers they were unavailable for an interview, but they did tell us they’re excited to be back.
