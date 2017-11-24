Home
Black Friday shoppers hunt for big deals

Medford, Ore — Bargain hunters were out early once again for Black Friday deals.

The Rogue Valley Mall saw one of it’s busiest days of the year as hundreds bounced from store to store.

Despite many a stores opening thanksgiving night, shoppers say the Friday rush is tradition and it’s best to come with a plan.

“I looked online last night and came after the items I was after but along the way, you know, you find a lot more,” said Serene Wolters, a Black Friday shopper. .

Tomorrow is Shop Local Saturday and encourages shoppers to visit local merchants instead of big box stores.

