Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant closing its doors

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant announcing it is closing its doors.

The restaurant posted the announcement to its Facebook Friday afternoon, saying it’s thankful for 33 years of comradery.

Last month, NBC5 reported the owner of the Black Sheep, Clarinda Merripen, went to the Ashland City Council, saying Ashland restaurants are seeing less patronage.

This is the second time the Black Sheep announced a closure, after previous Owner Susan Chester announced a closure back in 2017.

The restaurant was bought by John and Clarinda Merripen soon after Chester’s announcement.

You can head over to the Black Sheep until August 18th.

