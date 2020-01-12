Home
Blind George’s will permanently close next week

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A popular shop in downtown Grants Pass that has been a signature of the community for nearly a century, is closing it’s doors next week.

Blind George’s has served people signature popcorn, ice cream and newspapers for the last 97 years.

After a failed search to find new owners, owner Jack Smith is retiring next week and says they’re closing up shop for good.

“A lot of people come in here and say, ‘I gotta have my popcorn before you close,” said Smith.

If you’re wanting a taste of Blind George’s before it goes, you can visit the historic shop on Wednesday before it closes permanently.

