BLM collecting public comment on closing part of Anderson Butte for target shooting

Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills November 4, 2021
MEDFORD, Ore.– The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public to comment on a proposal.

It suggests closing a portion of Anderson Butte for recreational target shooting for up to 2 years.

BLM says the proposed closure would affect 11 sites, totaling about 50 acres.

It says it came up with the idea, because of safety concerns since many people go to the area for recreation purposes.

The Bureau of Land Management says many of the current popular shooting sites on the butte are unsafe since they’re located on exposed ridges that overlook homes and other public spots.

“[We’re] also going to be working with our law enforcement, it’s going to be an educational approach at first talking to people why that area is not suitable for target shooting, some of the criteria they can think about and look for when they go shooting,” said a BLM spokesperson, Kyle Sullivan.

If you’re interested in making a public comment, click here.

