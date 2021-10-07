BLM’s Medford Crew 10 returns home after fighting fires all season

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. —A Bureau of Land Management wildfire crew is home after completing its final roll of the 2021 fire season. Medford Crew 10 is a veteran’s wildland firefighting crew.

Its members served in different branches of the military.  Last month the team was assigned to the Devil’s Knob Complex.

The crew says although it was one of the busiest seasons, it has been a rewarding experience.

