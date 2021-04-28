Boatnik Board meeting Thursday to discuss 2021 plans

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —The future remains uncertain for Boatnik.
This Thursday the Boatnik Board will meet to discuss the event’s future. It’s a previously scheduled meeting.
The Grants Pass Active Club previously said it’s planning the event as if it is going to happen. But it doesn’t have control of permits.
The group’s president says under new restrictions, the team will have to get creative with ideas.
