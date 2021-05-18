Home
Boatnik is back on for 2021!

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — One of Josephine County’s biggest events of the year is happening after all.

The City of Grants Pass says multiple city staff is working with the Grants Pass Active Club to organize Boatnik under the current county risk level.

The city says the event could happen on Memorial Day weekend.

NBC5 News reported earlier this month that organizers said that most of the event was canceled because they couldn’t get the proper permits, but they didn’t specify what those permits were.

The city says the Active Club is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow.

We’ve reached out to the Active Club for comment but we have yet to hear back, however, they posted on the Boatnik Facebook page confirming the event this evening.

