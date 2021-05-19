Boatnik organizers say permit issues are resolved, 2021 event will return in limited capacity

GRANTS Pass, Ore. —One of Josephine County’s biggest events of the year is happening after all. The Active Club confirmed Boatnik 2021 is a go.
We reported earlier this month, that organizers said that most of the event was canceled because it couldn’t get the proper permits. Tuesday, the active club vice president told me, it was a miscommunication with the city, that has now been worked out.
The VP of the club, Randy Fisher says, food vendors, carnival rides, and the parade, will all be back on memorial day weekend, in a reduced capacity. Fisher says the biggest change, is no boat entertainment during the weekend. Fisher says a maximum of 4,000 people are allowed in the area each day.
“We have to have the public’s help to abide by these guidelines and that’s what it’s going to come down to,” said Fisher.
Mask signs and hand sanitizer will be displayed throughout Riverside Park.
Fisher says the event will be Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend, times are still being determined. There will be a lot more information to come out in the next few days with a schedule of events, ticket prices, and more.
