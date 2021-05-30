Home
Boatnik Parade 2021 brings hundreds of spectators out

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The festivities continued today at Boatnik with the annual Main Street parade.

I was there this morning to take in the sights.

It seems everyone was thrilled to have another tradition back in southern Oregon.

The parade featured 70 unique floats.

The organizer for the event told me fewer people were in attendance in comparison to years past, but the event still brought hundreds of spectators.

“Trying to organize everything was a whirlwind, normally we have a couple of months but the feedback from people in the floats and having conversations back and forth, it’s been positive,” said parade chair, Edgar Houghtby.

Organizers say they are thrilled to be able to bring this back this year, as they feel the community needed something positive to celebrate.

Tomorrow’s Boatnik events include more bingo and the carnival, as well as Boatnik’s Brewfest and hydroplane practice!

