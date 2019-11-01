Home
Body found in Applegate River confirmed to be missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police said a body discovered in the Applegate River this afternoon is that of 63-year-old Mark Edward Kirtland.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employees called 911 at 1:58 p.m. to report finding a body submerged in the Applegate River, outside of Murphy.

Deputies responded and confirmed the identity of the body as Kirtland. Also known as “Metal Mark,” Kirtland was reported missing by family members on October 23, 2019. He was last seen on October 19 walking north on Highway 238 three miles north of the intersection of Water Gap Road north of Williams.

Police said Kirtland’s family has been notified. The case has been turned over to the Oregon State Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

