Body found in Grants Pass hotel, two arrested in California

GRANTS PASS, Ore —Two people are in custody, after a body was found in a Grants Pass hotel room on Tuesday.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to a call of an unconscious man at the Red Lion Inn & Suites in Grants Pass.
No other suspects were located in the area.
The victim, 42-year old Ryan Antone Dutra, a California resident, was found with a gunshot wound.
Soon after, detectives say they identified two suspects, 41-year old Derek Ian Smith and his wife, 34 year old Tera Lindsey Smith, from California.
“We reached out to our partners in California, California Highway Patrol, Stanislaus County, and a myriad of other organizations and we were able to locate the suspect vehicle with both suspects,” says Warren Hensman, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
The two were found on Interstate 5 in Newton California.
Both suspects were taken into custody, each charged with murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Any other information should be sent to the Josephine County District Attorney’s office.
