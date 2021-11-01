Body found in the Rogue River positively identified

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police have identified the man who was found dead in the Rogue River.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s said on Sunday, October 10, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man trespassing on private property in the 100 block of Gold River Lane.

When police arrived, the man was contacted and gave a false name before he fled on foot and got into the river.

Deputies said after an extensive search, they were unable to find the man, who was later identified as 61-year-old Ricky Allen McCord.

On the morning of Friday, October 29, a boater found a body in the river near the 5200 block of Leonard Road.

By November 1, deputies were able to identify the body as that of McCord.

The case has been referred to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information was provided by investigators.